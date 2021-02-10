IRT’s Ride Camp 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Ride Training, LLC is pleased to announce that you may register now for Ride Camp On-demand sessions that will be available to view beginning February 15, 2021, at 8 am; these educational sessions will be complete with Continuing Education Credits (CEUs). For $149.00, participants will have access to 30 sessions of Ride Operations specific content. Ride Camp On-demand sessions are perfect for all leadership levels and an excellent opportunity for the individual employee and team development.

The on-demand educational sessions are a convenient means for our learners who do not need to obtain or renew an instructor certification, which requires attendance at an in-person Ride Camp. Our amusement industry experts spent the past few months recording lessons in clear and concise videos that average around 30-45 minutes in length. All sessions address our industry’s most requested content.

Sessions content includes ADA compliance, motivating your ride operators, leading and inspiring guest service, including many park-specific examples, creating a successful organizational structure, developing effective standard operating procedures, 2021 Covid 19 considerations, and much more.