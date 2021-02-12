Intercard completes major arcade installation for Broadway Grand Prix in Myrtle Beach

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology for the amusement and attraction industries, recently completed an installation at Myrtle Beach’s Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park, a popular go-kart attraction at the South Carolina resort destination.

Multi-unit operator Lazarus Entertainment Group runs Broadway Grand Prix and two water parks in the Myrtle Beach area. Visitors can play 75 great games in the park’s huge 20,000 square foot arcade when they aren’t zooming around the seven exciting go-kart tracks, playing mini-golf or rock-climbing.

The installation is Lazarus Entertainment Group’s first venture with a cashless technology system. They realized that the token and ticket system they had been using for years was outdated, and that cashless was the way of the future. “We wanted to upgrade our whole arcade and bring in some new games and new attractions for our guests,” says Garrett Watts, director of operations, “And we thought that adding a cashless system would go a long way for the ease of use for our guests, but also for our operations as well.”

Watts says he and his team chose Intercard cashless technology after evaluating several vendors. “I really liked the direction that Intercard was going with their software and the technology that they’re using, the ability to integrate with our other POS systems. So that was an easy decision for us as well.”

Within the next few years Watts expects to revamp the entire park operation and consolidate all attractions into the cashless system. “The ability to incorporate the arcade and food and beverage and our outside operations into the cashless system would make our entire operation seamless as well as improve our efficiency and controls” he says.

“Intercard’s technology gives Lazarus Entertainment Group the option in the future to easily go cashless throughout Broadway Grand Prix,” says Rachelle Granger, Intercard North America sales rep. “Customers would be able to use the same play card for karting and food and beverage as well as games and redemption merchandise. This can promote card sales, build repeat traffic and streamline back office operations.”