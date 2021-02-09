Happy Day migrates to Semnox in Grand Mall Tabuk, Saudi Arabia

Happy Day, a complete go-to family entertainment destination that has been in operation for more than 5 years in Tabuk city, Saudi Arabia has chosen the Semnox’s Arcade Debit Card System for a comprehensive and stable customer experience management solution for its operations.

“We were struggling with Reporting, CRM and Gift management in our old system. Semnox was our best choice with their ease-of-use system we are able to free our mind and focus more on our customer’s needs. We are happy that Semnox has been able to implement and migrate the system smoothly without a downtime amidst the pandemic crisis.” said Mr. Khalid Al-Dhakeel, Owner of Happy Day.

“Happy Day system migration has been a good experience. We had to work during the pandemic and without any downtime we were able to achieve it successfully. With Semnox system, they can focus on building closer relationship with their customers using multi-tiered membership and loyalty management system. I wish them all the success,” said Meghashyam, Client Manager (MEA) of Semnox Solutions.