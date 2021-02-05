F2FEC 2021 Gathering update

The 2021 F2FEC GATHERING is taking place May 4-6, 2021 at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas. You are invited to Be In The Room.

The simplified and scaled-to-basic format of the GATHERING will be much different than the previous five F2FEC Experiences. Fewer speakers, less multimedia, more peer-to-peer engagement; more masterminding, table talks, and group debate. More time for individual assessment and planning. The things that will not change are the Amigos’ founding purpose and principles and a deep desire to support the industry through relationships and leadership.

The Amigos are simply inviting a group of friends and industry leaders who want to understand what the fuck happened to us, our industry, our country, and more in 2020, by talking about what is possible and then deciding to do something about it. If spending a few days with people like that, who want to share experiences, who want to make a difference, would be inspiring and helpful, then the Amigos hope you will join us.

In the coming weeks, the F2FEC website (f2conference.com) will be updated with all of the GATHERING event details. If you are an Alliance Partner or want to become one, please reach out to either of us as we welcome your support and participation. If you are an alumni attendee or have completed the request/invite form in the past you will continue to receive these updates automatically.

The GATHERING is an F2FEC event, and the Amigos are looking forward to bringing the industry together face to face and hope you will Be In The Room™ in May because there is nothing virtual about being present and in the room. Please join us!