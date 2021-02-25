Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas offers lively space for private, corporate events

LAS VEGAS — Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas, the lively new bar known for its classic arcade games, innovative bar menu and colorful artistic ambiance, also provides a dynamic addition to the city’s lineup of private event venues. Located at AREA15, Las Vegas’ brand-new art and entertainment district minutes from the Strip, Emporium Arcade Bar offers everything from free table reservations for small casual gatherings, to full venue buyouts for larger events.

“Emporium Arcade Bar offers a completely hassle-free experience for small and large groups,” said Danny Marks, co-founder, Emporium Arcade Bar. “We offer corporate packages for groups who want to pre-plan the entire experience, as well as free and easy table reservations for smaller groups looking to host a laid-back birthday party in a fun-filled atmosphere.”



Emporium’s unusually flexible array of options make it ideal for company parties, birthday celebrations, team-building events, fundraisers, meetups, bachelor and bachelorette parties and bar crawls. For larger events, the space accommodates up to 600 guests: 150 downstairs and 450 upstairs*.



Meanwhile, Emporium allows for ample branding opportunities on customizable LED monitors located throughout the venue. For events requiring advanced audio-visual elements, Emporium offers an in-house team to set up any necessary presentation or AV equipment. In addition, Emporium has comprehensive list of talented local DJs who can set the right vibe for any function.



Drink and game token packages can be booked for parties of any size, and full catering packages are also available. For more information about Emporium Arcade Bar + Venue or to inquire about booking a private group, visit www.emporiumlv.com/groups.