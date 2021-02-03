Emaar chooses Prologic First Dubai and Gateway Ticketing Systems as Ticketing Provider for Iconic Attractions in Dubai

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Dubai Ice Rink at the Dubai Mall, Dubai Aquarium, and Dig it Dubai all went live with the Galaxy Ticketing & Guest Experience solution on the first of the year. The solution has been provided by Prologic First Dubai in partnership with Gateway Ticketing Systems.

Emaar Properties, the parent company of all three attractions, already uses Galaxy at the iconic Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world. Their success and satisfaction with the system there prompted them to implement Galaxy across all their leisure facilities.

Both the Dubai Ice Rink and Dubai Aquarium are premier attractions at the Dubai Mall, the world’s largest shopping and entertainment destination. Dig it Dubai is an incredible play space for children based on a real-life construction site.

All three sites were using a competitor ticketing system, however, Emaar was searching for a tighter integration between their ticketing software and their other B2B and B2C applications – which Galaxy was able to offer. Another feature Galaxy offered which stood out from the competition was the ability to sell tickets in a package that spanned all their business units, and then easily consolidate it back to their Oracle financials.

The Galaxy Ticketing & Guest Experience solution is the best in the industry in terms of features and functionality for attractions with multiple sites or parent companies looking to unify multiple attractions.

Amit Sharda, Vice President at Gateway reseller Prologic First Dubai, is excited to grow their partnership with Emaar. “Emaar and the Burj Khalifa were an incredibly valuable addition to our client base in this region, and it was a proud moment for us to implement their system. But it’s an even prouder moment to have them trust us with implementing Galaxy in three of their other locations. We are delighted to support the growth of a company that is so actively supporting the growth of leisure and tourism in our region.”

“This is a perfect example of a successful partnership between Gateway Ticketing Systems and Prologic First Dubai, our partner reseller in the region,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway. “Additionally, to be part of such iconic destinations as the Burj Khalifa and the attractions at the Dubai Mall is an honor.”