Elaut Group USA: New Crane Trailer Showcasing This Week

At the IAAPA Show 2019 we proudly showcased our Crane Trailer to great fanfare!!

This beautiful crane trailer works perfectly at fairs, festivals, sporting events as well as any Indoor-Outdoor FEC. Our Crane Trailer can be customized in both the cranes you choose, the graphics that work best for your operation as well as the overall size of the trailer.

Our newest Crane Trailer is being shown this week at the IISA Trade Show in Gibtown, FL.

This Crane Trailer is outfitted with:

Two (2) E-Claw 900 2P cranes

Two (2) E-Claw Cosmic cranes

One (1) E-Claw 600 2P cranes

In recent weeks we have started to see an increased levels of interest in this product. A number of Indoor-Outdoor FEC’s and malls are considering adding our Crane Trailer to their mix of outdoor attractions. This is a great way to appeal to kids but more importantly to the parents while they wait for their kids on the various rides. For those of you who have a card swipe system, these cranes can easily be set up on your system thus making it so simple to use your player cards.

Our Crane Trailer is a great way to generate additional income, add a unique attraction to your mix and provide great entertainment to all your customers. Our Crane Trailer allows you to bring our great earning cranes outside!!

If you are in the Gibtown area please visit Tony at the show to take a tour of our revenue generating Crane Trailer. He can answer all your questions and design your own custom trailer.

You can visit my YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCra3x7JbD6Yjb5qF0grMOWg)

to see the first five videos on the set up of our Crane Trailer (additional ones to follow to complete the entire set up) as well as few other crane videos.