Castle Park readies to reopen award-winning miniature golf courses

After being closed since December 7 as part of California’s stay at home orders, Castle Park welcomes guests back on Saturday January 30 by reopening its four championship miniature golf courses. Tee times will be available daily starting Saturday, while an expansion of Castle Park operations such as amusement rides and arcade games remains on hold until Riverside County enters the state’s yellow phase.

After initially closing in March 2020 as a precautionary measure, Castle Park reopened in June, providing guests with a clean, safe and fun outdoor experience. Following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries, thousands of visitors flocked to the Inland Empire’s favorite fun place for an escape from the challenges of 2020 until Castle Park closed due to state mandate in early December.

“We’re looking forward to reopening and the year ahead,” said Ryan LoRusso, Director of Sales & Marketing. “We showed last year that we can welcome staff and guests back into a safe environment for work and play, and hope to get to offer a full Castle Park in the near future.” While a reopening date has not been set for the rides, as California reopens based on its tiered structure, Castle Park will add to its phased reopening plan. Media interested in covering the reopening of Castle Park’s mini golf courses can reach out to Ryan LoRusso at ryan.lorusso@palaceentertainment.com to schedule a visit for this Saturday.