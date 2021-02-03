Amusement Entertainment Management, LLC (AEM) coordinates launch of new entertainment center in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Amusement Entertainment Management announced the opening of its newest client facility, 814 Lanes and Games, located in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The 40,000 square foot facility, owned and operated by brothers Bobby and Chris Hogue, sets a new direction for the Johnstown marketplace by incorporating 24 lanes of high-impact bowling, a dynamic portfolio of amusement games, a multi-level laser tag arena, escape rooms, and virtual reality-driven experiences. The Venue’s premium restaurant and bar offering will allow the facility to service the family, adult, and corporate event markets throughout the year and allow guests to kick back and relax during their stay.

Jerry Merola, AEM’s Managing Partner, began working with the Hogues in 2018, crafting the market feasibility study and strategic plan in advance of securing bank financing. AEM’s documents were used to complete the bank underwriting process, which permitted the Hogues to purchase the land and building and begin the process of transforming a traditional bowling facility into a multi-attraction dining and entertainment experience. AEM remained active throughout the development process to ensure that the project remained on time and on budget.

814 Lanes and Games sets a new standard for dining and entertainment in the Johnstown marketplace and is easily positioned to be the area’s market leader in the segment. There’s truly something here for everyone. Merola commented, “Bobby and Chris have worked so hard during what is arguably the most difficult time in our history in bringing this project to fruition. We wish Bobby and Chris much success in 2021 and are proud to have been a part of it.”