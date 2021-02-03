Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure opens May 15

Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure have officially announced their 2021 opening day! On May 15th, 2021, (exactly 100 days from today!) Alabama Adventure will open its doors for the 2021 Season.

After an exciting 2020 Season, Alabama Adventure has been hard at work making improvements to the park and it’s procedures to ensure 2021 will be the best season yet. Everything from landscaping to safety policies have been reevaluated and improved. The biggest of these improvements is the brand new Rocket Racer. Rocket Racer is an action packed, six lane, head-first, racing slide that will be the largest water slide in Alabama! This new attraction will also come with an entirely new area to the park which will provide tons of new space for Guests to spread out and have fun with their families. This will be the perfect addition to the already exciting lineup of 15 Rides and 15 Slides!

The 2021 Season will also see the return of free soft drinks, free parking, free shows, free tubes, and much more! Mark your calendars now!