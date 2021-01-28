Webinar Wednesdays from Gateway Ticketing Systems returns for a second season

GILBERTSVILLE, PA — Webinar Wednesdays from Gateway Ticketing Systems, the award-winning webinar series for attractions, returns for a second season on February 3 at 2 PM EST. Webinar Wednesdays is designed to help attractions deliver their very best guest experience, opened or closed, despite coronavirus.

“Webinar Wednesdays was so wildly successful last year that there was no doubt in my mind we needed to bring the series back for a second season,” says Randy Josselyn, co-host of the series. “COVID is obviously still a very present factor impacting our operations. So we need to continue the discussions around delivering an exceptional guest experience in a COVID world.”

On Wednesday, February 3, Gateway is kicking off season two with a webinar titled: We Have a Vaccine + The Other Developments Impacting Our Industry.

“A lot has happened in our industry since the last time we gathered for Webinar Wednesdays in November, and it’s time to talk about it again,” says Matthew Hoenstine, the other co-host of the series. “For starters, we have a vaccine. The United States has a new administration. There’s been new government assistance programs for individuals and organizations. And big updates with some of the major players in our industry.”

As always, Randy and Matthew will deliver the industry information you need to know, within the context of how it impacts operations at your attraction. Then they’ll be speaking with Jon Storbeck, Vice President & General Manager of Knott’s Berry Farm, about what he and his team are doing to prepare for the 2021 season.

Regular attendees may recall that Randy and Matthew received high accolades in 2020 for supporting the industry through the coronavirus crisis with Webinar Wednesdays. Gateway Ticketing Systems received the Golden Ticket Industry Leader: Supplier Award in September from Amusement Today because of their unrivaled support of the industry. Then, Randy and Matthew were named to the prestigious Blooloop Power 10 Theme Park Influencer List.

This season, Gateway is trying out a new hour-long format. So if the 1.5 hour discussions were a little long for your schedule last year, rest assured they’ll be bringing you the same great content but in a bit less time.

“Everyone who attends Webinar Wednesdays leaves with at least one useful nugget of information they can bring back to their attraction to try and improve their operations,” concludes Randy. “And we’ve heard time and time again that the real value is just bringing the industry together during truly tough times to have open conversations and support each other. So if you never attended last year, now would be a great time to start.”

You can register for the upcoming Webinar Wednesday on February 3 at 2 PM EST by visiting Gateway Ticketing Systems’ website. Webinar Wednesdays is held bi-weekly. In the coming weeks they will be tackling the following topics: Preparing for Spring Break During a Pandemic, Learning from Other Industries, Women & Leadership in the Attractions Space, Preparing to Reopen at Short Notice, and the Future of Membership/Pass Programs. To receive information about any of the upcoming webinars, you can visit this page on the Gateway Ticketing Systems site and fill out the Newsletter Signup form.