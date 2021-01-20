S&S announces 2021 ride openings

LOGAN, Utah — 2020 was a challenging year for our industry. With the opposition we all have experienced, our industry has shown its commitment to the safety and overall well-being of the people who support us. The amusement industry is resilient because of the great minds and personalities so prevalent among us. S&S is fortunate to be associated with great parks that continue to show faith in the recovery of our industry through new ride openings and purchases. With that being said, S&S – Sansei Technologies is pleased to announce that it is scheduled to open 7 exciting new ride projects in 2021. The new projects include the following:

4D Free Spin coaster at Ocean Flower Island in Danzhou, China – The first 4D Free Spin coaster in all of China.

4D Free Spin coaster at Motiongate in Dubai, UAE – The first ride of its kind in the UAE and themed to the epic action series, John Wick.

Air Launch coaster at Changsha Window of the World, located in Changsha, Hunan, China – The proprietary air launch system from S&S is the fastest and most exciting on the planet!

4D Free Spin coaster at Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa, USA

Combo Tower at Ocean Flower Island in Danzhou, China

Combo Tower at Hainan Ocean Paradise in Lingshui, China

Space Shot Tower at Chongqing Sunac Land in Chongqing, China

S&S is confident that our industry will rise up and experience great prosperity in the coming months and years. We are proud to be a part of such a dynamic and exciting industry.