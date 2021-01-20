S&S announces 2021 ride openings
By News Release | January 20, 2021
LOGAN, Utah — 2020 was a challenging year for our industry. With the opposition we all have experienced, our industry has shown its commitment to the safety and overall well-being of the people who support us. The amusement industry is resilient because of the great minds and personalities so prevalent among us. S&S is fortunate to be associated with great parks that continue to show faith in the recovery of our industry through new ride openings and purchases. With that being said, S&S – Sansei Technologies is pleased to announce that it is scheduled to open 7 exciting new ride projects in 2021. The new projects include the following:
- 4D Free Spin coaster at Ocean Flower Island in Danzhou, China – The first 4D Free Spin coaster in all of China.
- 4D Free Spin coaster at Motiongate in Dubai, UAE – The first ride of its kind in the UAE and themed to the epic action series, John Wick.
- Air Launch coaster at Changsha Window of the World, located in Changsha, Hunan, China – The proprietary air launch system from S&S is the fastest and most exciting on the planet!
- 4D Free Spin coaster at Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa, USA
- Combo Tower at Ocean Flower Island in Danzhou, China
- Combo Tower at Hainan Ocean Paradise in Lingshui, China
- Space Shot Tower at Chongqing Sunac Land in Chongqing, China
S&S is confident that our industry will rise up and experience great prosperity in the coming months and years. We are proud to be a part of such a dynamic and exciting industry.