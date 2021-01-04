SeaWorld San Antonio will be open year-round in 2021 with new and returning events, limited capacity and enhanced health and safety measures

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — For the first time in over a decade, SeaWorld will operate year round! Beginning in January, fans can enjoy 12 continuous months of fun and safe park experiences throughout 2021. The year-round operation launches the exciting return of Wild Days in January, and NEW this year, Mardi Gras festivities in February.

SeaWorld’s attractions and events have been modified to limit capacity and create a safe experience for guests to roam the park’s 250 acres with friends and families. In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures including increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, face covering requirements, daily capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for guests to maintain safe physical distancing. Reservations are required and limited and can be made at SeaWorldSanAntonio.com.

Wild Days, a celebration of wild animals and wild coasters, is back on Saturdays and Sundays from January 9-31, celebrating the park’s commitment to conservation efforts, but also the thrills of the best coasters in Texas! The park will feature conservation themed events and up-close animal experiences with physical distancing measures in place. Designed to align with SeaWorld’s core values, Wild Days allows guests the opportunity to explore the animal kingdom, inspire them to care for nature, and encourage them to act and preserve the wild wonders of the world, all while having the thrill of a lifetime. Enjoy up-close animal appearances from SeaWorld’s own Animal Ambassador Team, as well as our friends from the San Antonio Zoo. In addition to SeaWorld’s already inspiring and educational animal presentations, during Wild Days, SeaWorld will feature Flying High, a live educational presentation that introduces guests to some feathered friends from “Last Chance Forever”, an organization dedicated to the rehabilitation and return of sick, injured, and orphaned birds of prey. Featured raptors will include a red-tailed hawk, a great horned owl, and an American bald eagle.

From February 6-28, SeaWorld brings Mardi Gras to South Texas for the first time ever! Guests can grab their beads and celebrate Fat Tuesday all month long throughout the park’s spacious outdoor pathways with plenty of space to roam safely with friends and family. SeaWorld San Antonio will host this New Orleans style carnival, complete with live music, extravagant costumes, and Mardi Gras infused and inspired chef created culinary cuisine like jambalaya, po-boys, shrimp and andouille skewers with dirty rice, and the ever-popular freshly made beignets. In addition to all of the amazing food, guests will be able to indulge in a variety of Mardi Gras themed specialty cocktails including the famous Hurricane and a range of tasty Daiquiris. Guests will feel the French Quarter vibe, indulge in Creole and Cajun food and drink favorites, dance in the streets, and be the life of the mardi as they laisse les bon temps rouler!

Best Way to Enjoy

Save up to 50% on tickets and 2021 Season and Annual Passes. Buy now to enjoy Christmas Celebration today along with all the fun and thrills of 2021! This special sale expires Dec. 27, so don’t wait! The new 2021 Season Pass also includes FREE parking, pass member exclusive discounts on merchandise and photos, and all new special events. The fun and incredible value also doesn’t end there. The park’s Silver, Gold, and Platinum Annual Passes are packed with even more benefits (the best in SeaWorld’s history) to enjoy the parks year-round including up to six (6) free bring-a-friend tickets, VIP parking, up to 50% off in-park discounts, free access to animal interactions, and much more. Before the end of this year, pass members will be treated to several exclusive pass member-only perks including exclusive coasters in the dark ride times, and gift giveaways.