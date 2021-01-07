SeaWorld Orlando announces first Inside Look Weekends of 2021 with limited capacity for a special peek behind-the-scenes of a world-class animal care facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — At SeaWorld Orlando’s Inside Look, guests can go behind-the-scenes to hear and see firsthand what goes into providing world-class animal care from the experts who do it every day. This special event features six unique, entirely behind-the-scenes locations, accessible in small groups to limit capacity and maintain safe physical distancing. Guestscan also attend an intimate socially distanced Trainer Talk with one of the park’s animal care specialists! Inside Look tours and trainer talks are available at each location at various times throughout the day.

In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, including enhanced cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, and face covering requirements, capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for a visit that promotes safes physical distancing. The weekend event takes place Saturdays and Sundays, January 9-17 and is included with park admission. To learn more, visit: https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/inside-look/

Inside Look Locations:

SeaWorld Rescue Center

Guests can visit the home base of the SeaWorld Rescue Team and meet and hear from the dedicated veterinarians, animal care personnel, lab technicians and filtration experts who work around the clock to deliver life-saving care to animals in need.

Dive Operations at Manatee Underwater Viewing

SeaWorld’s team of divers has some of the park’s most challenging and interesting responsibilities. Here, guests will meet the divers, learn more about the basics of diving, and find out about some of the little-known secrets of what it takes to be a part of SeaWorld’s dive team.

Beluga & Seal Primary Housing

Step into the maze of back hallways that provide service access to the beluga whales and harbor seals that call Wild Arctic home. Plus, guests can meet the team that spends their days caring for these incredible animals.

Shark Encounter

Get a topside view at Shark Encounter and unlock the mysteries of caring for the sharks and sawfish in SeaWorld’s 700,000-gallon shark habitat. Guests can visit the medical pool and learn how a shark receives its an annual physical. They can also observe the moving walkway used to temporarily divide the exhibit for cleaning and understand how the sharks are fed. Guests have the opportunity to experience SeaWorld’s sharks from a vantage point that is very different from the regular guest view and hear directly from the aquarists who care for these fascinating creatures. This location is not ADA accessible.

Manta Aquarium

Go above the surface, literally, and discover what it looks like towering over the depths of Manta’s main aquarium. In a location few have ever seen, guests can uncover what goes into caring for the wide array of fish, rays, sea dragons, live corals, and giant Pacific octopus that call Manta home. This location is not ADA accessible.

Trainer Talks

Guests can join the park’s trainers to hear them share their passion for animal care and learn about training and husbandry techniques with the animals. The Trainer Talks take place behind-the-scenes at locations throughout the park including Dolphin Theater, Sea Lion and Otter Theater, and Orca Encounter.

Additional Dining Options

Inside Look Dine at Sharks Underwater Grill: NEW this year on Saturdays during Inside Look weekends, guests can enjoy a signature meal hosted by members of the SeaWorld Rescue and Zoological Operations teams at SeaWorld Orlando, including an inspiring presentation on our commitment to research and rescue. We recommend booking in advance as capacity is very limited: https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/inside-look/

Guests can also dive into Orlando’s most immersive and memorable family dining experience at Dine with Orcas, where guests dine next to orcas, learn more about them from animal care experts and watch the specialized care they receive daily: https://seaworld.com/orlando/dining/dine-with-orcas

Both restaurants include arranged seating layouts to accommodate physical distancing and limited capacity. Tables and chairs are sanitized with increased frequency, condiment and topping stations are closed, and guests with refillable products will be provided single-use alternatives. In lieu of traditional menus, paperless QR code menus will be used, and buffet-style service areas have been adjusted or closed until further notice.

Best Way to Play

For a limited time, pay for a day and play all year with the purchase of a 2021 Fun Card! That means for the price of a single day’s admission, Fun Card holders can visit again and again to enjoy events like Inside Look and more throughout 20211. This offer is available only for a short time as prices go up on February 1, 2021.

For guests looking for additional perks and discounts on things like parking, additional guest tickets and access to special VIP events, upgrading to an Annual Pass is the best option. Available starting at low monthly rates of $11.75/month with NO down payment. Restrictions apply.

Visit www.Seaworld.com/Orlando for more information, park hours and to purchase tickets.

Safety: ​

SeaWorld Orlando is committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and the animals in our care. The park has worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards. These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19. SeaWorld Orlando is excited to continue to provide our guests with fun, inspiring and memorable experiences, while addressing important health and safety needs during this time. For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the resort, including key operational changes, visit Seaworld.com/orlando/park-info/park-safety.