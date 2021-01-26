San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park to reopen following second major closure

In keeping with the latest guidance set forth from the Governor’s Office, the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park will reopen to the public on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, ending an almost two-month-long closure that began December 7, 2020. Guests will have the opportunity to once again experience amazing wildlife with their families, stroll among diverse habitats and visit with the Zoo and Safari Park’s many unique residents, take part in fun, educational activities, and learn about ways to contribute to wildlife conservation at home and abroad.

To ensure a safe and healthy guest experience, we have enacted extensive changes that comply with guidelines outlined by city, county and state health authorities. Similar to our previous reopening plan, both parks will resume operations in stages that will start with outdoor dining only, 25 percent capacity in our retail outlets, a reduced number of guests on grounds at a given time, one-way path modifications and barriers, required face coverings (regardless of vaccination status), observed social distancing practices, an increased number of handwashing and sanitizing locations, and robust cleaning routines by staff. Currently, the Zoo’s Guided Bus Tour, Kangaroo Bus and Skyfari Aerial Tram, and the Safari Park’s Africa Tram will be unavailable. Activities that traditionally include larger numbers of guests — including some shows, tours and Safari experiences — will also be temporarily unavailable.

For added safety, the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park will implement a reservation system, required for entry. All visitors ages 3 and up are required to have either a ticket, or a membership and a reservation. Guest tickets will serve as their reservation and must be presented to enter the Zoo or the Safari Park. Members with a valid membership only need to make a date-specific reservation, and can secure their reservation online. The urgent nature of our work to save species is unchanged, even in the face of this pandemic. Species will continue to disappear from the planet at an accelerated rate if we do not remain steadfast in fulfilling our mission. We keep at the forefront of our thoughts the well-being of our dedicated employees and the many volunteers who make the Zoo and the Safari Park such special places to visit. We look forward to seeing our members and guests once again.