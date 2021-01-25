RWS Entertainment Group launches seasonal product catalogue

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Entertainment Group (RWS), a New York-based full-service production company that creates award-winning entertainment, live events and branded entertainment announced today that it has launched a Seasonal Product Catalogue to further its offerings to clients across the world. The company, which launched its European headquarters in London last spring, will now offer products that will serve a wide range of industries including Municipalities, Retail Centers, Hotels, Resorts, Casinos, Theme Parks, Cruise Ships, Zoos, Aquariums, Museums, Botanical Gardens.

“As RWS Entertainment Group continues to innovate the experience industry, we are very excited to expand our global outreach with brand new, state-of-the-art products. Our products were designed to provide clients with offerings that would bring a new level of the “awe” effect to their audiences as well as enhance a client’s brand and awareness with multiple product offerings. These picture-perfect moments also increase social media drive, generating a natural return on investment. RWS is known for its turn-key services, but we wanted to offer our clients with tools to help them create their own story. We hope our products invigorate the imagination and inspire everyone to Raise the Experience,” says Kevin Kreczko, Senior Director of Business Development at RWS.

The seasonal product catalogue features over 100 light sculptures, 50 crystallized mirror sculptures and thousands of foliage options for all seasons and more. The company also notes that all products are made-to-order, therefore any sizes and colors can be created.

To view the catalogue, please visit experiencerws.com/catalogue2021.