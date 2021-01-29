Linda Freeman joins ASTM International Board of Directors

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — Linda Freeman, industry manager, entertainment/amusement for Rockwell Automation (Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA), will serve a three-year term on the ASTM International board of directors.

Rockwell Automation is a global provider of industrial automation and information technology products and services.

Freeman has more than 24 years of experience at Rockwell Automation, having joined in 1996 as a sales engineer. Over her career, she has worked in multiple manufacturing industries and in other industries such as onboard marine applications and NASA space launch programs.

An ASTM International member since 2010, Freeman is a member-at-large on the executive subcommittee of the amusement rides and devices committee (F24). She also works on several subcommittees and helps lead the F24 student initiative to bring on the next generation of committee members.

Freeman holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and is certified by TÜV Rheinland as a functional safety engineer and a cybersecurity specialist.

ASTM International’s board of directors is made up of 25 leaders from an array of companies, associations, and government bodies worldwide. Several members are based outside the United States. Learn more about ASTM’s board of directors at www.astm.org/ABOUT/GOV/BOD_GOV.html.