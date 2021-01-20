Leslie Mouton named Morgan’s Wonderland inclusion foundation marketing, social media director

SAN ANTONIO — Leslie Mouton, a former two-time Emmy-award-winning TV news anchor and much-in-demand public speaker, has been named director of marketing and social media for the Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation (MWIF), which coordinates fundraising, planning and communication for the unique theme park and related endeavors, all designed with individuals with physical and cognitive challenges in mind.

“We’re delighted that Leslie has joined us in helping communicate the many ways we’re pursuing our mission of inclusion,” said Gordon Hartman, who along with wife Maggie created non-profit Morgan’s Wonderland, thanks to inspiration from their daughter with special needs, Morgan. “Leslie’s impressive expertise and experience will go a long way in shining the spotlight on our ultra-accessible™, fully-inclusive facilities for those with and without special needs.”

A native of Lafayette, La., Mouton graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and started her communications career in 1988 in Alexandria, La. She retired from broadcast journalism last year after spending 21 years anchoring for KSAT 12, San Antonio’s ABC-TV affiliate.

Mouton is also a breast cancer survivor. She garnered national attention when at the young age of 35 she went public with her treatments and even anchored a newscast bald to raise awareness about the importance of self-exams and early detection. She felt obligated to use the platform of television to share such an important message.

“Now I look forward to sharing another important message, one of inclusion with the MWIF,” Mouton said. “While it all began with the fabulous Morgan’s Wonderland theme park, the foundation has blossomed into an evolution of inclusion. There are so many great elements that are truly changing the way people of all abilities can enjoy life side-by-side. It is a blessing to be part of an organization with such a great purpose.”

Mouton is married to retired Air Force pilot Tony “Maddog” Mattox, and they have one daughter, Nicole Danielle Mattox.

Mouton will devote her full energies to MWIF, which was created in 2020 because of the tremendous success of Morgan’s Wonderland and the resulting creation of other cutting-edge outdoor recreation places. These include award-winning Morgan’s Inspiration Island splash park, Morgan’s Wonderland Sports complex and Morgan’s Wonderland Camp, offering a summer-camp-type experience to those with and without special needs on a ruggedly-beautiful 100-acre site on San Antonio’s northern outskirts.

Additional major projects taking shape include the Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan’s Wonderland, or The MAC, a 165,000-square-foot facility housing multiple providers under one roof. It constitutes a one-stop-shop to help those with special needs find solutions for medical and therapeutic issues as well as challenges related to social determinants of health.