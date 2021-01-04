Just announced: Kings Island’s Orion takes top spot in national poll

Kings Island is proud to announce that its new coaster, Orion, has claimed the title of Best New Amusement Park Attraction in this year’s USA Today, 10Best.com readers’ poll. For four weeks, readers from across the country were asked to weigh in on their favorite new attraction of 2020. Despite numerous lead changes, fans of Kings Island and the new ride rocketed Orion to the top spot by the contest’s end. The final results were announced by USA Today and 10Best at noon on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

One of the most anticipated rides of 2020, Orion opened in July to rave reviews becoming only the seventh giga coaster on the planet (a class of coaster featuring a 300-399 feet height or drop). Riders plummet down an exhilarating 300-foot first drop, sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills and 5,321 feet of track at speeds up to 91 mph. It is Kings Island’s tallest, fastest and longest steel roller coaster. Orion was exclusively designed for Kings Island by Switzerland-based Bolliger & Mabillard, which also designed the park’s popular Banshee and Diamondback roller coasters.