International Ride Training announces ride operations safety school “Ride Camp 2021” registration is now open!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Ride Training, LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive ride operations safety consultation, training and certifications, announced today that registration is now open at www.ridetraining.com for Ride Camp 2021 featuring, for the first time, the choice of five regional locations and a “virtual only” option all beginning in Mid- February 2021.

Ride Camp 2021 begins February 23-25 at Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina providing instructor certification and ride operations educational sessions.

Additional in-person Ride Camps are located throughout the United States in March and April 2021. Regional Ride Camps will be held at California’s Great America (Santa Clara, California), Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America (Bloomington, Minnesota), Kings Island (Mason, Ohio), and Nickelodeon Universe & Dreamworks Waterpark at American Dream (East Rutherford, New Jersey). International Ride Training will have strict Covid 19 safety practices in place at all Ride Camp locations in accordance with applicable state and local requirements.

Ride Camp 2021 in-person and virtual educational sessions will focus on topics including the “10 Critical Components of Ride Operator Safety,” Guest Service and Efficiency, Operations in a Covid 19 World, Accessibility and the ADA, Hiring and Staffing Strategies, Motivating Ride Operators, Training Tools and Techniques, and Incident Response and Investigation, among others. There will also be sessions giving participants the opportunity to share best practices, discuss industry hot topics, and learn directly from one another. Both in-person and Virtual Ride Campers will have access to more than thirty on-demand courses available from February 15 through March 31, 2021.

International Ride Training, LLC provides a full slate of operational safety related services including integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive safety management,– for clients across various markets including theme parks, amusement fun centers, shopping malls and entertainment complexes and adventure facilities . IRT provides hands on training, manual development and audits for ride operations. IRT’s famous ride operator safety school is designed specifically for ride operations leadership. The certification includes how to teach the critical components of safety with a hands-on approach to ride operators.

Registration for Ride Camp 2021 is open now. For more information please contact Cindee Huddy at Cindee@ridetraining.comor at 615.545.8109, or visit www.ridetraining.com, for more information.