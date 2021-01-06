Gateway Ticketing Systems on Top 100 List of Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for eighth time

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems has been named one of the Best Places to Work in PA for 2020 by Team Pennsylvania. They were named the 16th best company in the Medium Employer Category. This is Gateway’s eighth time receiving the award and the highest they’ve ever ranked on the list, which was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Pennsylvania that are benefiting the State’s economy and its workforce. In 2019, Gateway was ranked #21.

Companies began the application process early in 2020. Once registered, a survey was administered to both employees and employers at hundreds of companies across the commonwealth. Winners are chosen based on who receives the highest combined scores in a twofold evaluation: a review of a company’s workforce policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics, along with the results of an employee survey measuring employee satisfaction. Using a formula similar to Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work for in America,” the Group surveys and scores the workplace and each candidate is given an overall score.

“Ranking this highly as a place of employment in Pennsylvania is humbling, particularly because the ranking organizations are determined largely through employee feedback,” says Michael Andre, President and CEO of Gateway Ticketing Systems. “2020 posed some different challenges, but we continued to strive to build a company culture focused on employee well-being and job satisfaction.”

Gateway Ticketing Systems was recognized during a virtual banquet on December 3, 2020 that was attended by over 1000 professionals.