Fun Spot America announces Albert Cabuco Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage

ORLANDO, KISSIMMEE & ATLANTA — Fun Spot America Theme Parks is proud to announce Albert Cabuco as Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage. Cabuco brings more than 30 executive-level years of experience in the hospitality industry including amusement parks, hotels, and restaurants. Most recently he served as Vice President of Food & Beverage for Palace Entertainment. Palace Entertainment operates 21 amusement parks and water parks across the globe.

With a BS in Business Management from Manila University and Certification from Cornell University, School of Hotel Administration, Cabuco has turned around unprofitable organizations and developed loyal and successful team leaders while building a reputation of integrity and servant leadership. Also, he was honored to receive IAAPA’s (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions), official designation IAAPA Certified Attractions Executive, (ICAE) in 2011.

“All of us at Fun Spot America see this opportunity to have a big influence on our parks’ food and beverage department and are thrilled to have Albert lead us into this exciting stage of growth. I’m looking forward to this next chapter and to see where it will take the company,” says CEO John Arie Jr.

Cabuco has long been an active member of IAAPA, serving as a member of the Food and Beverage Committee as well as the Board of Judges for IAAPA’s “Best Restaurant Concept in the World.” In addition, he is the author of two books: Food & Beverage Program and Management Development Program used to train all Food & Beverage and Management employees at all Palace Entertainment parks.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Albert to our Fun Spot Family. He is a true professional with a wealth of success in the Food and Beverage industry,” says Jennifer Collier, Director of Human Resources.

Cabuco begins his new position on January 18th and will soon become a Floridian as he and his family relocate from California.