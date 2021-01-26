February 2021 issue

The February 2021 issue of Amusement Today
  • IISF Super Trade show preview
  • AIMS Virtual Safety Seminar recap
  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas opens the first new ride of 2021 season
  • Mack Rides offers new twist on launched coasters
  • Deno’s Wonder Wheel park to add thrilling Vekoma coaster
  • $30 million expansion brings nine rides to Australia’s Luna Park
  • Semnox’s RFID solution for Planet Lazer Kelowna
  • Outdoor Amusement Business Association looks back at 2020
  • Independent Showmen’s Museum continual work in progress
  • Interlink to provide SuperFlume Attraction for Qatar water park
  • Skyviews Miami has added new spinning icon to the city’s skyline
  • Bob’s Space Racers reinvents its theme park game concessions model
  • COVID-19, consumers make contactless payment permanent a trend
  • Hitch-Hiker, Personal Protected launches line of portable hand washing stations …and more!
