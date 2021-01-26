February 2021 issue
By amusementtoday | January 26, 2021
The February 2021 issue of Amusement Today
is available for FREE via
Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!
- IISF Super Trade show preview
- AIMS Virtual Safety Seminar recap
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas opens the first new ride of 2021 season
- Mack Rides offers new twist on launched coasters
- Deno’s Wonder Wheel park to add thrilling Vekoma coaster
- $30 million expansion brings nine rides to Australia’s Luna Park
- Semnox’s RFID solution for Planet Lazer Kelowna
- Outdoor Amusement Business Association looks back at 2020
- Independent Showmen’s Museum continual work in progress
- Interlink to provide SuperFlume Attraction for Qatar water park
- Skyviews Miami has added new spinning icon to the city’s skyline
- Bob’s Space Racers reinvents its theme park game concessions model
- COVID-19, consumers make contactless payment permanent a trend
- Hitch-Hiker, Personal Protected launches line of portable hand washing stations …and more!