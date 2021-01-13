Ellis & Associates’ 35th Ron Rhinehart – International Aquatic Safety School to be virtual February 8-11, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. — Since 1983, Ellis & Associates (E&A) has been the world leader in aquatic safety. For the past 34 years, E&A has hosted the International Aquatic Safety School (IASS™) providing in-depth training for their clients from around the globe. Next month, the annual conference will be delivered virtually February 8-11, 2021. The virtual platform will expand access to the program and accommodate participating organizations’ need to manage travel restrictions and expense. Additionally, for the first time ever, IASS educational programming will be open to all aquatic professionals including those that are not affiliated with E&A client facilities.

“The aquatics industry has been challenged like never before and we know the need to research, innovate and advance our collective expertise will continue in 2021,” said E&A COO Richard “RAC” Carroll. “By opening IASS to the entire aquatics community, we can share lessons learned, best practices and expert advice, working together to elevate swimmer safety and improve operational excellence.”

IASS brings together a diverse contingent of aquatics professionals with a common desire to reinforce and elevate a culture of safety and accountability. The 35th edition of IASS will do that and more by offering live, pre-recorded and on-demand programming featuring industry leaders and personal development professionals including: IAAPA Global Safety Committee Chair and Six Flags Entertainment Corporate VP of Security, Safety, Health & Environmental Jason Freeman; performance consultant Matt Heller; leadership coach Shawn Welch; litigation expert and consultant Michael Oostman.

“We will miss the excitement of networking and learning with our colleagues in person, along with the hours we typically spend training in the water, but we also look forward to bringing together an expanded group of aquatics professionals in 2021,” said Carroll. “While a virtual program is an excellent enhancement to our training efforts, and something we plan to continue via Pectora – our learning management system, we certainly look forward to future IASS events in person and in the water.”

Registration for IASS is now open and all aquatic professionals are welcome.