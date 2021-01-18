Ed Hodgdon forms Hodgdon Consulting LLC

Ed Hodgdon has opened a new business Hodgdon Consulting, focusing on marketing, advertising, and PR for businesses in any industry.

“I had a great experience working at Funtown Splashtown USA over the last 20 years, but it was time to branch out on my own,” said Hodgdon. “I want to take the knowledge I acquired from working at the park to other businesses.”

Ed started working at Funtown Splashtown USA in 1998 in the Points of Sale Department. In 2001, he moved to year-around employment with the park, working in group sales and marketing. Over the last 20 years, he has taken on different roles in company, most recently as the Marketing and IT Manager. “I loved working for the Cormier Family. They are great people to work for and will fondly remember my time at the park.”

This won’t mean that Ed is out of the attractions industry, as he will continue to work for NEAAPA, the New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, with an increased focused on state-level advocacy.

You can learn more about Hodgdon Consulting by going to edhodgdon.com.