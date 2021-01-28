Dollywood announces hiring events for 2021

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood is gearing up for a busy 2021 season across all its properties with several hiring events slated for the coming weeks. With a wide range of positions and opportunities available, Dollywood is the perfect fit for anyone regardless of their career aspirations. From part-time positions for students to a full-time career with ample chances for advancement and all points in between, working at Dollywood may very well become a lifetime commitment for those looking for something more than the regular job.

The Dollywood Company is looking for more friendly faces who love to help guests enjoy their time at its award-winning properties. Most hiring event attendees will leave with a position for the 2021 season at Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Country or the ever-popular Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

Hiring events are slated for Saturday, Feb. 13 at The Ridge Outdoor Resort (1250 Middle Creek Road, Sevierville) and Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Sevierville Convention Center (202 Gists Creek Road, Sevierville). Additional hiring events are scheduled for Jan. 30 at Jefferson County High School (115 W. Dumplin Valley Road, Dandridge), Feb. 6 at Seymour Heights Christian Church (122 Boyd’s Creek Hwy., Seymour), and Feb. 20 at Arrowhead Church in Morristown (4101 Maple Valley Road, Morristown). All hiring events EXCEPT the Jan. 30 event take place from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event at Jefferson County High School is 1 – 6 p.m.

All events will adhere to Dollywood’s current safety protocol, including temperature checks and appropriate social distancing measures. Attendees also will be required to wear masks.

Positions are available for the entire length of the 2021 operating season, as well as shorter peak season openings, which are perfect for applicants looking for a fun summer position or for those looking to earn a little extra money during the Christmas holidays. Applicants must be 15 years of age or older.

Positions are available on several teams including Dollywood’s fast-paced culinary and merchandise teams, as well as park operations positions including ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more. Among the openings at Dollywood’s Splash Country are hospitality, lifeguard and culinary service positions. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa also has a number of openings available like cooks, culinary service and housekeeping positions.

Interested applicants may view opportunities, as well as job descriptions and basic requirements for each position, at dollywood.com/jobs. Applicants can signify their interest in a position by following the online instructions to complete the application process. Technical support will be available at the hiring events to assist applicants.

The Dollywood Company plans to host a number of hiring events throughout the season to give potential employees an opportunity to attend at the time that best suits their individual needs. Additionally, new job opportunities are posted throughout the year at dollywood.com/jobs.

The Dollywood Company employees receive a variety of unique benefits including access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, along with complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends. Employees also take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program which provides free or reduced admission to a large number of regional attractions, theaters and experiences. A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees. Numerous development opportunities also are available to help employees develop leadership skills, including a new apprenticeship program in conjunction with Walters State Community College.

For more information about positions, please visit dollywood.com/jobs.