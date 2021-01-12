Art-FX Studios set to open flagship Escape Theory location

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. — Art-FX Studios announces Hourglass Escape Rooms is set to open its’ doors as the newest and most interactive escape experience in Tallahassee. The Hourglass location will also serve as a flagship location for Art-FX Studios line of Escape Theory attractions, debuting January 21st, 2021.

Tallahassee residents will have a new unique attraction that is ideal for corporate team building events, birthday parties, date nights and family bonding, or simply as a way to “escape”. Art-FX Studios will be welcoming operators from around the globe to visit and tour the flagship Hourglass location. “We’re thrilled to have a physical location where operators throughout the industry can come to try our attractions first hand,” says Nic Hanzelik, VP of Art-FX Studios.

Hourglass will feature the full Escape Theory line-up of attractions and serve as a beta testing site for new rooms and product launches. Featured experiences include Secrets of the Pharaohs, an Egyptian Tomb adventure where explorers enter a fully immersive tomb using a torch and a flickering flashlight to guide them through clues such as hieroglyphics, parchments and many other elaborate props. Also featured is a classic murder mystery escape experience, Murder in London, where detectives will begin their investigations into a series of murders that have taken place in the dark alleyways of London. Detectives will start by searching for any evidence the police may have missed, leading talented minds through White Chapel’s back alleyways and tavern in a true to life experience of London, set in the 1800’s. Coming soon after opening, Wizard’s Tower will provide escape goers with the opportunity to explore a fantastical wizarding world, travel back to the age of swords and attempt to harness all five elemental runes to unlock the mysteries of the Wizard’s Tower.