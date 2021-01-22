AREA15 in Las Vegas opens nine new, immersive experiences

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces the opening of nine new experiential attractions. AREA15 is free to enter; complimentary General Admission passes allow guests to explore monumental art installations, unique design and décor, retail and food and beverage offerings. Nearly two dozen ticketed activations and experiences throughout the 200,000-square-foot complex, ranging in price from $5 to $30, are available to locals and tourists alike. Meanwhile, AREA15 hosts an ongoing lineup of occasion-driven, ticketed events—such as its holiday-season “Wanderland” experience, “Illuminate 2021” New Year’s Eve party and upcoming Valentine’s Day “Cloud9 Immersive Picnic.”

AREA15 opened in September 2020 and has signed more than 160,000 square feet of which 80,000 square feet of space were leased since May 2020. Over the last year, AREA15 added over 150 permanent positions to the company, ranging in scope from retail, security, management, creative and design and amusement activations.

“When we sought to create a purpose-built location-based entertainment district driven by art, design and immersive entertainment here in Las Vegas, we knew we were charting new territory,” said Winston Fisher, founding partner and chief executive officer, AREA15. “To see it come to life during a pandemic provided its own unprecedented set of circumstances, but we are elated the public has received us so enthusiastically, and we’re thrilled to offer them this latest collection of brand-new offerings.”

“We’re in the business of hope and inspiration,” said Michael Beneville, founding partner and chief creative officer, AREA15. “We accelerated our opening this fall because we felt it was important to provide a bright spot for people right now. We are not trying to save the world – but we are trying to introduce a measure of hope, optimism, connectivity and safe fun at a dark moment in time.”

AREA15’s newly opened and soon-to-open attractions follow:

THE BEAST BY TODD ENGLISH

OPENING February 2021: A fresh take on a food hall in the belly of a dragon. Even the pickiest eater will find something mouthwatering within the fiery walls of The Beast. Renowned chef, restaurateur and four-time James Beard Award winner Todd English presents this curated map of flavors to guests inside the world of AREA15. (Square footage: 6,700)

BRAINSTORM

NOW OPEN: One of many ticketed activations inside of AREA15, guests are invited to move and engage to light up Brainstorm’s reaction centers, which reads your unique expressions and transmits nearly infinite response patterns, never delivering the same experience twice. (Square footage: 850)

DUELING AXES

NOW OPEN: The nation’s premier indoor axe-throwing lounge satisfies guests’ drive for new experiences, providing an exhilarating activity for groups of all sizes. The attraction features a beer and wine bar, flat-screen TVs flanking the perimeter of the lounge and 18 private or group-reserved lane accommodations—all set just minutes away from The Strip. (Square footage: 6,300)

EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR

OPENING February 4, 2021: Spanning two floors inside AREA15, the immersive Emporium Arcade Bar + event venue features dozens of games, live music, DJs, a curated craft beer and cocktail bar, amazing local art murals and more. Las Vegas will become its sixth location, joining its venues in Chicago, San Francisco and Oakland, California. (Square footage: 10,000)

FIVE IRON GOLF

OPENING January 2021: Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf and entertainment with a community-focused vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible. Featuring industry-leading golf simulators, teaching professionals, a full bar, and event space, you can reserve a simulator, compete in tournaments and leagues, host events, and book private or group golf lessons. (Square footage: 6,300)

MUSEUM FIASCO

NOW OPEN: Museum Fiasco showcases futuristic exhibits, audio-visual experiences, art and hospitality in a space that fosters a sense of connectivity for visitors. Located on the mezzanine of AREA15, the 5,000-square-foot gallery was conceptualized and designed by Corner Bar Management founder, Ryan Doherty. Currently on view through 2022, its first exhibition, “Cluster,” tells a story through a collection of lights that strobe in harmony with the extraordinary soundscape, exploring the chaotic feeling of being inside the kernel of a glitchy computer processor. (Square footage: 4,100)

OZ EXPERIENCE

NOW OPEN: Situated at the frontier of virtual reality, OZ Experience by BackLight exists where the boundaries between what is virtual and what is real dissolve into an immersive experience never seen before. OZ Experience offers four distinctive VR adventures: ECLIPSE, a free-roam, team-based, outer-space-themed mission for up to four players suitable for all ages; Birdy King Land, a seated, virtual roller coaster ride with full-body avatars, high-fidelity rendering and 3-D effects; Far Reach, an adrenaline-filled space odyssey ride throughout the galaxy, brought to life with advanced graphics and core-shaking sound design; and Skyhigh New York, a thrilling, escape-themed experience allowing guests to navigate a 40-story-high skyscraper ledge. (Square footage: 1,800)

PARTICLE QUEST

NOW OPEN: An interactive AR experience to unlock the secret backstory lurking just beneath the surface of AREA15. Guests will be outfitted with a Particle Quest mask to discover a world of surreal nano-particles triggered by the art and architecture all around. (Square footage: 850)

WINK WORLD: PORTALS INTO THE INFINITE

NOW OPEN: Designed by Blue Man Group Co-Founder Chris Wink, Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite takes the fusion of whimsy, color, art, technology and music which he pioneered with Blue Man Group to the next level. Visitors to Wink World will walk through six infinity-mirror rooms, each one featuring a stunning production number choreographed to original music, drawing upon Wink’s love of black light and other dynamic stage effects to evoke “life force” and inspire wonder. Described by Wink as “equal parts psychedelic art house and carnival funhouse,” Wink World explores the concept of infinity in entertainingly conceptual and aesthetic ways. (Square footage: 1,500)

AREA15’s anchor tenant, Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart recently announced their tickets are now on sale and anchor tenant Lost Spirits Distillery, will announce its Q1 opening date shortly. For more information, visit www.AREA15.com.