Amusement Expo International shifts 2021 date pattern by one day

MOKENA, Ill. — To provide an extra setup day for Amusement Expo International (AEI) exhibitors participating in another re-scheduled industry event this summer, the dates for this year’s AEI in Las Vegas will now move ahead by one day, with the education program and Gala set for Tuesday, June 29 and the exhibits open on Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1, 2021.

This allows those companies exhibiting in the Bowl Expo in Louisville added time to ship, travel and set up their AEI booths in North Hall 1 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The adjacent Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino will serve as the headquarters hotel.

And to give all attendees and exhibitors some considerable “peace of mind” when making plans to participate in this year’s AEI, event owners the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and AMOA have extended the cancellation date to May 27, 2021. Those who cancel on or before that date will receive a 100 percent refund on their registration or exhibit space fees.

For more information, visit AEI’s website: www.amusementexpo.org or contact Brian Glasgow, AEI show manager, at: brian@wtglasgow.com.