American Dream debuts new dining options

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Whether coming to American Dream to shop, swim, ski, snowboard or skate, be sure to bring your appetite. American Dream announces the opening of the first Garden State outposts for two iconic New York food brands:

Best Pizza: Award-winning Best Pizza has just opened its first New Jersey location at American Dream. A Brooklyn mainstay, Best Pizza first opened its doors in Williamsburg in 2010 by pizzaiolo and TV host, Frank Pinello.

Van Leeuwen: This New York-based ice cream company will be opening their first New Jersey location this week at American Dream. This bright yellow store was designed by Carpenter and Mason. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream started out of a truck on the streets of New York City in 2008 by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O’Neill, who were on a mission to make good ice cream from good ingredients that makes you feel good.

Throughout American Dream, guests will find a wide range of food spots for a satisfying treat on the go, including Wetzel’s Pretzels, Grisini Coffee shops, Häagen-Dazs, Cinnabon, Panda Bubble Tea, Real Fruit Bubble Tea, Red Mango and more. The Coca-Cola Eats food court features an expanded list of local and international cuisine, including Charleys Philly Steaks, Kelly’s Cajun Grill, Latin Grill, Wendy’s, and the just-opened PORA, with Taco Bell opening in the next week.

Look for even more new dining options opening in the coming weeks at American Dream.