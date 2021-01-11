AIMS International Virtual Safety Seminar starts today

Don’t miss the amusement industry’s most prestigious, state-of-the-art safety seminar! Our faculty, comprised of the industry’s top leaders in park operations, ride and product manufacturing, safety inspection and aquatics risk management, will deliver the most up-to-date safety education available.

Those who need approved education for the State of Pennsylvania or the State of California qualified inspector programs can find those state-approved courses on-line during the AIMS International Virtual Safety Seminar.

Additionally, stop by our networking events: Coffee Time, Lunch and Learn and Happy Hour each day to relax, chat and learn from industry experts and AIMS International’s staff and board members.