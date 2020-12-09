Virtuix unveils “Dead Zone” game for Omni Arena

AUSTIN — Virtuix, creator of the “Omni Arena” virtual reality esports attraction, has unveiled “Dead Zone: Zombies,” its latest game for Omni Arena. In Dead Zone, teams of up to four players cooperate to fight hordes of zombies, collect supplies, and survive a zombie apocalypse.

Dead Zone offers two rounds each time, letting players cycle through 15 different weapons and face over a dozen zombie characters while roaming six distinct regions, providing lots of variety and reasons to play again and again.

“Dead Zone is Omni Arena’s most thrilling and terrifying game to date,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Virtuix’s founder and CEO. “We designed the game to attract high repeat play. It’s easy for anyone to play, but thanks to its variety and depth, it offers a new experience every time. Expect to hear a lot of screams from your guests!”

Dead Zone will be added to Omni Arena’s weekly and monthly esports tournaments. The top teams on Dead Zone’s global leaderboard will win cash prizes from a $100,000 prize pool.

Watch a trailer of Dead Zone here.

Omni Arena is a full-body virtual reality attraction for up to four players. Omni treadmills inside the attraction enable players to walk and run around inside video games. To incentivize repeat play, Omni Arena offers ongoing esports contests with a $100,000 annual prize pool sponsored by Virtuix and HP.