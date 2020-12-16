Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn And Suites is now open

ORLANDO — Today, Universal Orlando Resort welcomed the first guests to its newest hotel – Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites – with an impressively low starting rate of $77 per night.

Dockside Inn and Suites is the second hotel in the destination’s Value category, joining sister property Surfside Inn and Suites. The extra-affordable resort adds 2,050 guest rooms, featuring standard rooms and spacious 2-Bedroom Suites. With exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission and rates as low as $77 per night, the all-new hotel creates a value experience that is unmatched in the Orlando area, and quite possibly anywhere in the nation.

Brought to life by the award-winning Universal Creative team, Dockside Inn and Suites makes guests feel like they have escaped to the perfect sunset with the cool, calm feeling of a beach retreat in a hotel that over delivers on value. It’s the destination’s eighth property in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co, providing Universal Orlando guests with a variety of hotel options for every style and budget, complete with exclusive theme park benefits to its three theme parks, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

At Dockside Inn and Suites, guests can experience: