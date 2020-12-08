The preferred Safety & Maintenance software for parks and attractions just got even better
By News Release | December 8, 2020
As discovered by more than 120 visitor attractions globally, there is an efficient way to optimise maintenance, safety and operations routines. Mobaro offers an easy-to-use software solution that empowers engineers and managers in their daily work.
By using the platform, clients experience a wealth of benefits including:
- Real-time work status overview
- Team collaboration and well-informed decision making
- Efficient maintenance program planning
- Improved safety and risk management
NEW: Advance Compliance Management
The team at Mobaro just released an extensive feature pack for safeguarding quality and increasing compliance levels.
Getting started is easy
You can be fully operational with just a few hours of training. Try it and conduct your first digital maintenance check tomorrow.
