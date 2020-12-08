The preferred Safety & Maintenance software for parks and attractions just got even better

As discovered by more than 120 visitor attractions globally, there is an efficient way to optimise maintenance, safety and operations routines. Mobaro offers an easy-to-use software solution that empowers engineers and managers in their daily work.

By using the platform, clients experience a wealth of benefits including:

Real-time work status overview

Team collaboration and well-informed decision making

Efficient maintenance program planning

Improved safety and risk management

NEW: Advance Compliance Management

The team at Mobaro just released an extensive feature pack for safeguarding quality and increasing compliance levels.



Getting started is easy

You can be fully operational with just a few hours of training. Try it and conduct your first digital maintenance check tomorrow.

Learn more about Mobaro and request a demo.