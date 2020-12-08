Texas OABA and IAFE members, it’s your time to contact Sen J. Cornyn’s office

Yes, this is one more message asking you to help enlist Congressional support for HR 7883, which now has 53 co-sponsors from across the country and is truly bi-partisan support. But here’s a different request – we need you to reach out to Senator John Cornyn’s office. Here’s why:

For this to get done in this Congress before it recesses, HR 7883 needs to be folded into one of the larger bills that is being pressed to get over the finish line. It is critical to have support on the Senate side of things if Representatives Panetta (D-CA) and Long (R-MO) can get House leadership to attach to that larger moving bill. We need to make sure that the Senate agrees to keep aid to fairs in the package.

The lobbying firm engaged by OABA, Husch-Blackwell, alerted us this morning that Senator Cornyn’s office would be receptive, but that he needs to hear that there is support in Texas for this.

This is an immediate and very urgent request to all our valued members – fairs andassociates – in the state of Texas. Please reach out immediately to Andrew Cooper at the Senator’s office and let him know that you believe HR 7883 and the allocation of funding for county and state fairs throughout the US through the USDA is critical for the health of the industry. Also, so that we can “connect the dots” on this, please copy Gregg Hartley in on that email. Gregg is the CEO of Husch-Blackwell.



As you know, Congress will adjourn very shortly and if this is not included in any legislation passed, then we start at ground zero with the new Congress in January. This is the best chance to get some much-needed relief for the fairs and the associate businesses which have suffered so through this pandemic.



Thanks for your attention to this important matter.

Marla Calico

IAFE President and CEO