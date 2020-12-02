“Sweeten your holidays” last offering of the season

“Sweeten Your Holidays” with the fifth and final Eastern States Farmers Market Victory Cheese Bundle for 2020!

Share it as a gift for family, friends and co-workers, or keep it for yourself to enjoy this holiday season. The bundle includes: four outstanding cheeses from Crowley Cheese Company and Smith’s Country Cheese; all-natural puddings from Echo Farm Inc.; cinnamon rolls from B’s Breads (frosting on the side!); and the amazing Big E blueberry pie.

Eastern States Exposition continues its affiliation with the Victory Cheese movement to help New England dairy farmers and cheesemakers, many of whom have been affected by the shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, increase sales and market their products.

Order by Thursday, Dec. 10 and pickup on December 18! More information can be found at https://farmersmarket.thebige.com

Sweeten Your Holidays – $65

8 oz. Crowley Cheese Unusually Sharp www.crowleycheese.com

8 oz. Crowley Cheese A2 Jersey

1 Smith’s Country Cheese Chocolate Farmers Cheese www.smithscountrycheese.com

1 Smith’s Country Cheese Blueberry Farmers Cheese

B’s Breads Cinnamon Buns – 4-pack with frosting on the side www.bsbreads.com

10” Big E Blueberry Pie

Two single servings of Echo Farm Pudding www.echofarmpuddings.com

Patrons may add a number of selections from the Eastern States Farmers Market to their baskets or increase the quantity of individual products ordered above by visiting https://farmersmarket.thebige.com

Selections change bi-weekly and are pre-sold online for curbside pick-up at the Farmers Market located inside Gate 9A of the Exposition. More information on the Victory Cheese movement is available at VictoryCheese.com.

Eastern States Exposition is a not-for-profit corporation committed to excellence in providing year-round opportunities for the development and promotion of agriculture, education, industry and family entertainment while preserving our New England heritage.