Six Flags Great Adventure announces extension of Holiday in the Park drive-thru experience into January 2021

JACKSON, N.J. — Due to overwhelming demand, Six Flags Great Adventure, the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park, announces an extension of its new winter drive-thru spectacular, Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience. Featuring more than a million dazzling lights, festive holiday theming, and seasonal music favorites, this innovative, one-of-a-kind, nighttime event will operate Monday through Sunday evenings Jan. 4 through 10, 2021. While the thrill of the park’s iconic roller coasters, festive fire pits, and delicious holiday treats will operate weekends and select days through Jan. 3, this unique Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will now offer an extra week for guests to celebrate the spirit of the season from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.

As one of the largest holiday drive-thru events in the Northeast and the only one inside a theme park, the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience includes 12 immersive, distinctly different areas throughout the 140-acre theme park filled with an exquisite palette of colorful twinkling lights, live entertainment, and festive music. Guests enjoy distanced greetings from beloved holiday characters decked out for the holidays, popular iconic holiday decorations, and much more. Highlights of the new Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience include:

Jolly Jamboree: The journey begins in this new section for 2020 which features live entertainment, twinkling trees, and a red sky pathway;

The journey begins in this new section for 2020 which features live entertainment, twinkling trees, and a red sky pathway; Holiday Heroes: Patriotic colors and projected stars signify the start of Holiday Heroes, a section home to some of the most iconic, hero-themed thrill rides. Guest cross the Metropolis-Narrows Bridge adorned with shimmering garland, and pass a dazzling and bold red, white and blue-wrapped tree;

Patriotic colors and projected stars signify the start of Holiday Heroes, a section home to some of the most iconic, hero-themed thrill rides. Guest cross the Metropolis-Narrows Bridge adorned with shimmering garland, and pass a dazzling and bold red, white and blue-wrapped tree; Holiday Memories: Traditional red, white and green décor evokes the warm memories of the holidays in this charming section featuring a glistening tree, festive wreaths, and glowing mistletoe balls swinging gently from the trees above;

Traditional red, white and green décor evokes the warm memories of the holidays in this charming section featuring a glistening tree, festive wreaths, and glowing mistletoe balls swinging gently from the trees above; North Pole: This section transforms into a kaleidoscope of color with Santa’s House – completely engulfed in lights – anchoring the center while two massive nutcrackers stand guard outside, and dancing lights travel around the Bumper Cars pavilion;

This section transforms into a kaleidoscope of color with Santa’s House – completely engulfed in lights – anchoring the center while two massive nutcrackers stand guard outside, and dancing lights travel around the Bumper Cars pavilion; Polar Point: Guests pass the 15-story Big Wheel, illuminated in lavender, to enter a world of brilliant, ice-blue trees offering the illusion of falling snow;

Guests pass the 15-story Big Wheel, illuminated in lavender, to enter a world of brilliant, ice-blue trees offering the illusion of falling snow; A Main Street Christmas: Located in the heart of the park, this Main Street reminiscent of a colonial Christmas is home to a spectacular, five-story, LED tree and gently-falling snow;

Located in the heart of the park, this Main Street reminiscent of a colonial Christmas is home to a spectacular, five-story, LED tree and gently-falling snow; Gingerbread Junction: This feast for the eyes features the Carousel pavilion’s exciting light show, peppermint swirl-wrapped trees, and giant, peppermint light projections;

This feast for the eyes features the Carousel pavilion’s exciting light show, peppermint swirl-wrapped trees, and giant, peppermint light projections; Poinsettia Peak: The section is awash in bold red tones with a beautiful tree comprised of poinsettias. Poinsettia projection lights and Skull Mountain, illuminated in red, complete this area;

The section is awash in bold red tones with a beautiful tree comprised of poinsettias. Poinsettia projection lights and Skull Mountain, illuminated in red, complete this area; Holly Jolly Christmas: Guests will feel the chill as they pass Polar Point on their way toward THE JOKER, where Holly Jolly Christmas offers traditional red and green decor and a massive Santa inflatable;

Guests will feel the chill as they pass Polar Point on their way toward THE JOKER, where Holly Jolly Christmas offers traditional red and green decor and a massive Santa inflatable; Joy to the World: Next, the warm, yellow glow of wrapped trees frame tranquil luminaries highlighting religious holidays from around the world along the still, moonlit Great Lake. Then, guests will journey over massive snowflake light projections under dramatically illuminated trees and continue through the dazzling Twinkle Tunnel;

Next, the warm, yellow glow of wrapped trees frame tranquil luminaries highlighting religious holidays from around the world along the still, moonlit Great Lake. Then, guests will journey over massive snowflake light projections under dramatically illuminated trees and continue through the dazzling Twinkle Tunnel; Snowman City : Standing tall – extremely tall — the jolly, three-story inflatable snowman known as Stewey welcomes guests to Snowman City, punctuated by bright white lights and shimmering tinsel; and

: Standing tall – extremely tall — the jolly, three-story inflatable snowman known as Stewey welcomes guests to Snowman City, punctuated by bright white lights and shimmering tinsel; and Deck the Halls: The journey draws to a close in the Boardwalk section as guests pass iconic roller coasters, larger-than-life illuminated presents, and twinkling, oversized tree trimmings.

All guests are required to make a reservation for Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis and will be sold per person for each night. Admission is free with active Memberships and Season Passes, and reservations are required. Ticket sales will not be available at the gate. The event and its live entertainment are weather permitting. The safety of guests and team members is always Six Flags’ top priority.

The new Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience offers a contactless experience that follows CDC, state, and county health and safety guidelines. To prevent overcrowding and provide proper social distancing, a limited number of cars will be allowed each night. Event requirements include use of masks if windows are down, no smoking, littering, stopping, or exiting vehicles. Due to the limited size of certain areas and terrain within the theme park, only cars, SUVs, vans, and pick-up trucks are permitted. No busses, RVs, commercial vehicles, dually pick-up trucks, trailers, or motorcycles will be allowed. A maximum speed of three mph, and maintaining a safe distance between cars, will be strictly enforced. As part of Six Flags’ comprehensive safety procedures, all employees are required to wear masks and are temperature-checked and health-screened each day. Gloves are worn as appropriate, per guidelines. Six Flags encourages guests to plan accordingly for restroom breaks, gasoline, and food. Portable restrooms are available at the entrance and exit.

For the full Holiday in the Park experience, including world-class thrill rides, festive treats, holiday shopping, fire pits, live entertainment and more, guests are encouraged to plan their visit weekends and select days through Jan. 3, 2020.