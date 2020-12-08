Six Flags announces successor chairman

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Selim Bassoul to succeed Richard Roedel as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Company previously announced that Mr. Roedel will not stand for re-election to the Board at the upcoming Annual Shareholders meeting in May 2021. Messrs. Roedel and Bassoul will work together on a transition plan and timing over the coming months.

“I want to thank and congratulate Rich for his 11 years of service as a director, and ultimately chairman, of the board,” said Mike Spanos, President and CEO. “Rich has brought tremendous wisdom and judgment to our board during a time of transformation and growth. He has led the board with integrity and always with the best interests of our shareholders, guests, and team members in mind.”

Roedel reflected, “It has been my great honor to serve on the Six Flags board, most recently as chairman. I have great optimism for Six Flags’ future and leave the company in very capable hands with Selim, Mike, and the other experienced and well-respected leaders on the Board and in management.”

“On behalf of all directors, I would like to express our deepest respect and gratitude to Rich for his unwavering commitment and service to Six Flags,” commented Bassoul. “Over the past challenging year serving together on the board, I have found his support and advice invaluable. He leaves a tremendous legacy for us all to follow.”

“I want to congratulate and welcome Selim as our new Chairman of the Board. He has provided sound advice since joining the board, and I am excited to partner with him given his wealth of knowledge and experience, and previous track record of outstanding results, as a public company CEO and chairman,” commented Spanos.

Bassoul, 63, has served on the Board of Six Flags since February 2020. He previously served as Chairman and CEO of the Middleby Corporation from 2001 until his retirement in February 2019. During Mr. Bassoul’s tenure, Middleby became the leading global manufacturer of industrial and high-end residential appliances, growing market capitalization from $100 million to more than $6 billion and creating tremendous shareholder value.