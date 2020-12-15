Scruffy Dog Creative Group accepts invitation to join the OCT Alliance of Planning and Design

Scruffy Dog Creative is now a member of the OCT Alliance of Planning & Design and were awarded the certificate during the 4th OCT Alliance of Planning & Design Member conference held on the 7th December.

The organisation was founded by the OCT Group and brings together a network of experts in the field of planning consulting, architectural and landscape design. Members of the Alliance have priorities to participate in the planning and design of various projects for OCT Group.

Current members of the OCT Alliance include 23 experts and 58 companies from the related fields.

The Alliance was spearheaded by Sophie, Scruffy Dog Creatives Head of Marketing and Business Development (Asia).

Scruffy Dogs CEO, Joe Bright says “Sophie is a key to establishing our relationships in this region. The OCT Group has ranked top 3 among all theme park groups worldwide and top 1 in Asia, therefore it a privilege to be asked to join the Alliance of Planning and Design”.

Alongside leading on the world’s largest indoor theme park due to open 2024 in China, Scruffy Dog Creative is already experiencing rapid growth in this region

Bright continues “We see Asia as a key area for our business, the growth we are seeing here is exceptional and we are optimistic that this will continue into 2021 and beyond.