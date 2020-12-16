Quassy turns back time by offering $20 all-day passes

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Do you remember when you could take your family to an amusement park and enjoy the rides all day for less than $100? That was probably 30 or 40 years ago.

Quassy Amusement & Waterpark here is turning back time by offering all-day ride and waterpark passes for only $20 each during a special online holiday sale. The discount passes will be valid weekdays during the 2021 season and may be used by visitors of any age.

Go to www.quassy.com to purchase the $20 tickets, but get them soon as the clock is ticketing toward the end of the sale.

Quassy also has gift cards for as little as $10 each and 2021 season passes are available as well.

About Quassy

Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark is in its 113th year and features more than two dozen rides and attractions. Quassy will open in late April for the 2021 season.

Rides include the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, Reverse Time, Frantic, Music Fest, Yo-Yo super swings, Free Fall ‘N’ Drop Tower and Grand Carousel. Last year the park introduced Tidal Wave, a giant swinging ship.

Splash Away Bay waterpark has dozens of ways to get drenched on warm summer days, including 15 slides, Saturation Station modular play area and a splash pad for toddlers.

Quassy also features a laser maze attraction in its huge arcade building.

The park also has a restaurant, redemption arcade, games, live entertainment and special events.

Season passes are on sale now at the park office and through the Quassy website at www.quassy.com. Company picnics, school fieldtrips and other catered events are also being scheduled through the park office at (203) 758-2913.

Quassy is located at 2132 Middlebury Road, Route 64, in Middlebury, Conn., on the shores of Lake Quassapaug.