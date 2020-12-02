Quassy extends free COVID testing hours

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Griffin Health of Derby, Conn., today announced it has extended the Friday hours in which free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark here.

Testing will now be conducted 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays in Quassy’s parking lot until further notice. The drive-through testing had previously started at 11 a.m.

Appointments are not necessary and those wishing to participate should bring valid identification. Test results will be issued in 24 to 48 hours, according to Griffin Health.

Quassy is located at 2132 Middlebury Road.