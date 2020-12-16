New leadership elected at IAFE annual meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Annual Business Meeting of the IAFE was conducted virtually December 8, 2020. The meeting included a report of the Nominating Committee, election of new officers, as well as a “state of the state” address from President & CEO Marla Calico.

“Presenting the Annual Business Meeting virtually proved to be an engaging and more intimate way of conducting necessary business as compared to the on-stage presentation in a theater or convention center ballroom. Attendees were able to provide comments through chat functions to congratulate individuals,” stated Calico.

Outgoing Chair Nancy Smith shared her reflections on 2020 and presented a message of hope for the future. Incoming Chair Eugene Cassidy recognized Smith’s unique leadership role.

“The heartfelt message from Nancy Smith as our chair was very well received. So much so that the video capture of her remarks will be posted on the IAFE website as a wonderful message to share with all members,” stated Calico.

In virtual meetings conducted in November, new directors for two Zones were elected. Aaron Owen, CFE, of the Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield, MO, will represent Zone 5 (IA, IL, KS, MO, NE) and Chris Pickering of the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden will represent Zone 8 (AZ, CA, OR, WA, AK, NV, BC, HI). Brock Gilmour of the Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, New South Wales, was elected by the Board of Directors to represent fairs not in the U.S. or Canada. The associate members (those providing services and products) gathered virtually November 17 to select from their rank an individual for the Nominating Committee to bring forward as a Director-At-Large. In the election held at the Business Meeting, Kathy Ross of Ross Concessions (FL) was elected to a two year term.

The Nominating Committee also brought forward the name of Jennifer Giesike, CFE, of the Washington Town & Country Fair in Washington, MO, to enter as second vice chair. Giesike has previously served the Association as a director for Zone 5 and was one of the original co-chairs for the Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) when it was formed in 2009. Bryon Lopez, CFE, of the Pima County Fair in Tucson, AZ, was nominated to serve a third and final year as the treasurer. Giesike and Lopez were elected by acclamation.

Retiring Directors were recognized for their service and included Rick Vymlatil, CFE, of the South Florida Fair (Past Chair); Jo Reynolds, CFE, of the Warren County Fair in Indianola, IA (Zone 5); Leah Perkins-Hagele, CFE, of the Washington County Fair in Hillsboro, OR (Zone 8); Tom Hodson of the Thomas Hodson Company (Director-At-Large); and Peter Cooper of the Perth Royal Show, Western Australia (fairs not in the U.S. or Canada). “The entire staff is looking forward to working with our 2021 Chair Gene Cassidy and his leadership team from the various committees for an exciting Convention in San Antonio, November 28 to December 1. The theme for that Convention will be ‘Grow Fair Strong,'” stated Calico.