Minority Media Partners with Teeg for entry into the Australian FEC market

MONTREAL, Canada — Minority Media, the award-winning game studio and creator of turnkey multiplayer VR attractions for location-based entertainment (LBE), is pleased to announce a partnership with The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG), one of the world’s largest Family Entertainment and Edutainment Centre groups, to bring their TRANSFORMERS: VR Battle Arena to TEEG’s Kingpin bowling locations in Australia.

TRANSFORMERS: VR Battle Arena is the only attraction in the world that enables players to play as a Transformer robot in the first small footprint VR system with a blockbuster brand. TRANSFORMERS: VR Battle Arena launched at IAAPA in 2019 and will soon expand with an exciting new game type designed to attract new guests and keep them coming back for more plays.

Kingpin locations throughout Australia are sophisticated new-age entertainment venues with state-of-the-art bowling lanes, laser skirmish arenas, cryptology escape rooms, hundreds of the latest arcade games, pool tables, fully-licensed bars, and chef-selected menus, as well as the latest in virtual reality gaming.

TEEG installed the TRANSFORMERS: VR Battle Arena in two premium venues, Kingpin Chermside (in Eastern Australia in Queensland) and Kingpin Canberra (in the southeast in the SE, Australian Capital Territory (ACT) in August.

“At TEEG, we are always looking for new games and new concepts to enhance our guests’ experiences”, noted Ana Giron, TEEG’s Purchasing Manager. “We chose TRANSFORMERS: VR Battle Arena because the Transformers franchise is well known worldwide and it is a small footprint attraction that is ideal for our large venues.”

“We couldn’t be happier that TEEG has chosen our TRANSFORMERS: VR Battle Arena for their locations”, noted Michael Zaidan, VP of business development and global sales for Minority Media. “Kingpin is known for