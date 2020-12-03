Minority Media Expands blockbuster VR gaming offering with new multiplayer game “Transformers: VR Invasion”

MONTREAL, Canada — Minority Media, the award-winning game studio and creator of turnkey multiplayer VR attractions for location-based entertainment (LBE), is excited to introduce their new game, TRANSFORMERS: VR Invasion , which enables operators to bring a billion-dollar multi-generational brand into any family entertainment location.

TRANSFORMERS: VR Invasion will premiere at select locations around the world including U.S. family entertainment centers Kalahari Resort (Poconos, PA), Airway Fun Center (Kalamazoo, MI), and Compass Entertainment (Irvington, VA), as well as multiple Kingpin bowling locations in Australia through the company’s recently announced partnership with TEEG.

TRANSFORMERS: VR Invasion fulfills Minority Media’s promise to develop additional TRANSFORMERS adventures for location-based entertainment venues, with different characters and new play modes. The company’s previous VR offering featuring the franchise was the first small footprint, multiplayer VR system with a blockbuster brand, TRANSFORMERS: VR Battle Arena , which debuted at the 2019 IAAPA Expo. TRANSFORMERS: VR Battle Arena enables players to become a heroic Autobot or unleash their inner Decepticon in a player- versus-player (PvP) battle.

TRANSFORMERS: VR Invasion delivers collaborative gameplay that enables guests to be part of the liberation squad of humans fighting alongside well-known Autobots like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, as well as Grimlock, the leader of the Dinobots powerful strike squad. Players enter epic battles against sworn enemies Megatron and Soundwave and repel non-stop swarms of Insecticons. Failure is not an option in this high-stakes mission to stop an all-out invasion by the Decepticons.

“Now in addition to playing as a Transformer in VR, your guests can join Optimus Prime and fight alongside his allies the Autobots against the Decepticons and Insecticons,” noted Michael Zaidan, VP of business development and global sales for Minority Media. “Since lockdown began, we’ve been busy working on new partnerships, new installations, and this innovative new game, which is the VR experience Transformers fans have been waiting for and one that will be a great addition to any location-based entertainment mix.”