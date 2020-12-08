Kings Island Camp Cedar to open Spring 2021

MASON, Ohio — Construction of the $27 million Kings Island Camp Cedar is underway, and the new luxury outdoor resort is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021. The resort will feature modern lodging that will welcome Kings Island guests, families, vacationers and recreational vehicle (RV) travelers.

Kings Island Camp Cedar is owned by Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates. Through a unique partnership and licensing agreement, Kings Island Camp Cedar will be managed by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, owner of the Kings Island amusement park. Cleveland Construction serves as the general contractor, McHarris Architects as the project architect and The Kleingers Group as the project’s civil engineer.

“It’s natural for us to partner with Cedar Fair, the owners of Kings Island,” said Jon Small, Chairman and CEO of Small Brothers. “As a top destination in the area, their ability to entertain and provide a place to create lasting memories is exactly the type of experience we want our visitors to have at Kings Island Camp Cedar.”

The new luxury outdoor resort is located on more than 50 acres of land less than a mile from Kings Island’s front gates. Once complete, it will complement Warren County’s exciting tourism attractions including Kings Island, the Western & Southern Open, Warren County Sports Park and other popular southwest Ohio destinations.

“We are excited to offer our guests a unique lodging experience and a contemporary outdoor retreat so close to Kings Island,” said Mike Koontz, Vice President and General manager of Kings Island. “The addition of Kings Island Camp Cedar luxury outdoor resort will make a visit to our park even more memorable.”

The Kings Island Camp Cedar Experience

Kings Island Camp Cedar is a hybrid resort and camping destination that will open in spring, 2021 with 73 beautifully appointed cottages and 164 full-service RV spaces, with 100 additional cottages planned. Resort guests will be able to take advantage of outdoor entertainment including recreational and adult exclusive pools, ponds, walking trail and unique dining options. Plus, they will find camping must-haves including bathhouses, laundry facility, firepits, grills and picnic tables. For those visiting Kings Island, there will be a number of exclusive resort perks like Stay and Play packages.

Guests will be able to enjoy state-of-the-art resort experiences including: