Interlink signs SuperFlume contract for Qatar

In an exciting development, water ride specialist Interlink has signed a contract with Qetaifan Projects to design, manufacture and install a SuperFlume ride for their new waterpark project on Qetaifan Island North in Qatar.

The new Immersive SuperFlume will be the first ride of its kind to be installed in Qatar and it will have several unique and exciting features.

Once aboard 20-seater themed boats, riders will leave the station and begin their voyage following the history and techniques of oil exploration in the region over the last 100 years. The journey takes them through various lifts and drops as the story unfolds in the different themed zones. The experience culminates with the boat entering the focal point of the ride – the cracking tower, where it slowly rotates as it rises up a vertical lift with various special effects, emerging into the daylight and plunging straight down a 16m high chute, ending in a spectacular grand splash before heading back towards the station.

Interlink’s Commercial Director John Davies commented: “We are delighted to be involved with such a prestigious project like Qetaifan Island North’s Waterpark. This unique, one of a kind SuperFlume ride is set to become something really spectacular and will surely prove to be a truly exciting family ride for visitors to the waterpark”.

H.E Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, Head of Business Development at Qetaifan Projects, said: “We are thrilled to be adding the SuperFlume ride to Qetaifan Island North’s waterpark and we are confident it would work to attract the largest number of tourists of different age groups, especially those interested in exploring different cultures. The safety and security standards come on top of our interest in designing and constructing the waterpark and accordingly we have chosen the best companies in this field to work on implementing and managing the waterpark.”

Founded more than 35 years ago, Interlink designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of water rides, including log flumes, SuperFlumes, mini flumes, rapid rivers, the water battle (interactive), spin boat, big chute and enchanted river. The company also produces a range of people-mover systems (monorail, dark rides, etc.) and iconic attractions such as Panoramic Towers.

Qetaifan Island North’s Waterpark spans 137,000 square metres and is surrounded by six beaches and a hotel with the capacity of 350 keys, in addition to the beach club and retail area. The waterpark features 36 waterslides and rides and is part of Qetaifan Island North, which is part of Lusail City. It will be the first entertainment and touristic island in Qatar, making it a distinctive waterfront for the city. The whole island spans approximately 1.3 million square metres and the projects area on the island extends to approximately 830 thousand square metres.