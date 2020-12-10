How successful is location-based VR during the pandemic?

The following report takes a look at the results that Arkadia VR Arena has brought to its operators in 2020. The data covers important information that the Location-Based Entertainment industry needs to assess. We analyzed the number of players for each Arkadia VR Arena Unit we have, as well as the average revenue for the attraction.

This is a 6-month report, and it covers the data from May, when a major part of our clients was able to reopen, until October.

Although the market was shaken and people weren’t as confident at the beginning of the pandemic that a Location-Based VR Solution would continue to bring a significant ROI, our results are positive, meaning that people still want to come to a Family Entertainment Center and enjoy VR.

Currently, Arkadia is present in the US, EU, Middle East, and Australia, and our clients are distributed as follows:



We collected the data after the lock-down, which predominantly took place in March and April. The time frames in which the FECs were closed may differ depending on each country’s imposed regulations, some of them being closed in June as well.



We have seen amazing results in July and August, some of our locations surpassing 2019’s results, going up to 110%. The most performing venue reached 2514 Players/per unit/per month, in July, with the 6 Player Arkadia VR Arena.

Breaking down the data from a revenue standpoint, May and June had a slow bounce back. However, July and August displayed amazing results, the average monthly revenue reaching a point of 15.000 USD/per unit/per month. With the 6 Player Arkadia Arena, the most performant location has reached a total of 25.000 USD/per unit in July.