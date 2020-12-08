Greater Ohio Showmen’s Association to postpone 2nd annual Midwest Safety & Operations Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of an abundance of caution, amid the continued Covid-19 pandemic, the Greater Ohio Showmen’s Association (GOSA) has decided to postpone the 2021 Midwest Safety & Operations Conference scheduled to take place March 1 – 3, 2021.

David Drake, president of the GOSA, states, “the current State of Ohio Department of Health rules limit meetings to no more than 10 people. Drake continues, “while vaccines are on the horizon, it is difficult to predict if the conference will be able to operate safely, and at full capacity. In fairness to all participants and sponsors, postponement to 2022 is the best option.”

The inaugural GOSA Safety & Operations Conference provided multiple tracks of NAARSO ride inspection training and over a dozen workshops for concessionaires, games & midway personnel. Operations workshops covered topics from electrical upgrades for concession trailers to fall arrest and ladder safety training.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at the 2nd annual conference which will take place February 28 –

March 2, 2022 at Kalahari Resort, Sandusky, OH,” notes Eric German, conference organizer. For event information and links to conference sponsors visit www.safetyconf.com.