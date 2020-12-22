F2FEC: Hold the dates and your optimism

Face 2 Face: “Gathering” – May 4,5,6 – 2021. Kalahari Resort, Round Rock, TX

Face 2 Face: “Entertainment Showgram” – March 1,2,3 2022. Kalahari Resort, Round Rock, TX

In August we announced the planning of F2FEC RISE for March 2021 and we’ve known for several months that a March date, or anytime in Q1 for a Covid-free, face-to-face, or even “mask-optional” meeting is overly optimistic. Also, for those who have attended F2FEC in the past, full-scale production of F2FEC is simply not feasible or prudent in the near term. However, pushing the traditional late February event to May 2021, and presenting a new style “Gathering” will set the stage for a re-imagined industrywide experience now being planned for March 2022.

We have two visionary quests to present in the coming years: In May 2021 the Amigo’s will host The Face 2 Face Gathering, bringing together leaders and good friends to talk about what 2020 has taught us, what’s next, and how inspired thinkers can join forces to establish goals and mobilize a collective commitment to rise from the pandemic and its devastating effects on our economy, our industry, and move forward. The second part of our vision is looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, by delivering on our promise from the conclusion of 2019’s F2FEC IMAGINE, wherein we said that we would return with a re-imagined, new Face-2-Face Entertainment Experience that is “Bigger, Badder, Bolder, Better and Different”. To be unveiled in March 2022 is the Face 2 Face Entertainment Showgram. Mark your calendars now and be open to outcome and change.

We empathize with each of you and understand the hardships and devastation brought on by the pandemic and subsequent forces beyond our control. That said, at the core of F2FEC are relationships, face-to-face engagement; the Amigos see little value in virtual encounters and as such, the planning of these F2FEC branded experiences depend on greater economic certainty, a COVID vaccine that is widely accepted, safety in travel, and a health system with policies that support the true spirit of close face-to-face engagement.

Hold the dates, remain optimistic, and look for more details, news, and updates coming soon in the New Year.