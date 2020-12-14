Atrax and The Happy Cities platform

As the Turkish business platform for a global industry offering huge investment potential and providing solutions for the increasing demand for attraction, game and sports facilities and parks and recreational areas as a result of increasingly active life styles of urban people, Atrax Exhibition will be opening its doors on 8 April 2021.

Urban Design, Parks And Landscape Architecture Is More At The Forefront At Atrax

Urban design is undeniably an important contributor to happiness of people living the city life. Cities without sufficient green lands or parks cannot be cities with a contemporary and aesthetic look where people live happily with peace of mind.

To this end, Atrax continues to place emphasis on urban design, park and landscaping projects for urban life and happy cities as well as on products and services in these areas.

In cooperation with all relevant pubic organizations, institutions and local administrations, Atrax serves as a platform where decisions that will bring common benefits are made with regards to creating the value of happy cities for our country.

Atrax now invites more exhibitors as a result of adding Urban Design product groups to its existing product portfolio.

Urban Design and landscaping

Parks and landscaping equipment

City furniture, city decors

Decorative pools, artificial rocks, fountains

Environmental protection and recycling

Design, planning and consultancy

Istanbul Chamber of Landscape Architectures is among Atrax supporters

Atrax places great emphasis on designing and building urban living areas with artistic and scientific principles in mind. Because urban design is not only about making things look more beautiful but also about initiating a new life style, creating a novel public space and developing a quality life style focusing on the ecological framework.

Atrax is inviting more business professionals by expanding its visitor profile.

Among the main visitor groups of the exhibition are professionals of the sector, public sector officials and officials from local governments, investors, architects, landscape architectures and the tourism industry.

By continuously updating its address database of foreign and local visitors, Atrax will be serving as a guide for investment projects from all over the world.